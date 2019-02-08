SHEER, Lorraine B. (Epstein) Of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott and Chelsea entered into rest on Thursday February 7, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Hyman Colman and Marshall Sheer. Devoted mother of Eileen Hoffman of Peabody and Nathan & Debra Crilly-Colman of Centreville, VA. Cherished grandmother of Caryn Hoffman, Lynne Mellino, Joshua Colman, Allison Colman, Emily Colman and the late Amy Hoffman. Adoring great-grandmother of Harrison and Jaxen Telyas, Ayden and Francesca Mellino, and Henry E. Colman. The loving sister of the late Esther Winer, Shirley Feldman, Mildred Blesofsky and Charles Epstein. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Celia (Afromovitz) Epstein. Lorraine will be remembered by her family as warm, caring, kind, loving and admirably hard working. She was an avid reader and would challenge her mind with games, as she was intellectually curious by nature. She will be missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 AM in Stanetsky- Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA. Shiva will be held at the home of Eileen Hoffman in Peabody, MA immediately following interment until 7 PM. Shiva will be held again Tuesday Feb. 12th from 6 until 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Chelsea Jewish Life Care Hospice, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150 (chelseajewish,org) For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary