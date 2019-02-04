Home
Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.)
DORCHESTER, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.)
DORCHESTER, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRAINE DENNEHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRAINE F. (BULLWINKLE) DENNEHY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LORRAINE F. (BULLWINKLE) DENNEHY Obituary
DENNEHY, Lorraine F. (Bullwinkle) Of Dorchester, on February 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. "Bill" Dennehy, Sr. Loving mother of William F. Dennehy, Jr., retired B.F.D., and his wife Catherine of Hanover, and Thomas R. Dennehy and his wife Rita F. Gauthier-Dennehy of Abington. Devoted grandmother of Denise, Karen, William III, and Caitlin and great-grandmother of Liam, Jack, Emerson, Allison, and Julia. Dear sister of Dorothy Syvain of Somerville, and the late John Morrisey, Richard Bullwinkle, and Kay Marcotti. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10 O'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Milton Cemetery. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and reading the Irish sports page. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now