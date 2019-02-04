|
|
DENNEHY, Lorraine F. (Bullwinkle) Of Dorchester, on February 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. "Bill" Dennehy, Sr. Loving mother of William F. Dennehy, Jr., retired B.F.D., and his wife Catherine of Hanover, and Thomas R. Dennehy and his wife Rita F. Gauthier-Dennehy of Abington. Devoted grandmother of Denise, Karen, William III, and Caitlin and great-grandmother of Liam, Jack, Emerson, Allison, and Julia. Dear sister of Dorothy Syvain of Somerville, and the late John Morrisey, Richard Bullwinkle, and Kay Marcotti. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10 O'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Milton Cemetery. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and reading the Irish sports page. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019