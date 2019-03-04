|
BURLAMACHI, Lorraine R. Age 92, and lifelong resident of Somerville, March 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Peter D. and Mary C. (Razzaboni) Burlamachi. Cherished sister of the late Dorothy Phillps, Barbara Hutchinson, Leonard Burlamachi, and Donald Burlamachi. She is survived by many caring and devoted nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Lorraine on Friday, March 8, from 4:00-7:00 pm, at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD. Her Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019