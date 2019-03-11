Boston Globe Obituaries
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
ALBERTO, Louis Age 84, of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of South Daytona, Florida, Plainville and Hyde Park. March 7, 2019. Father of Betty Lou Parker of Norton. Brother of Ann "Honey" Sarto of Dedham, Frances "Frannie" Fish of Easton, Florence "Flo" Dwyer of Hull and the late Vera Alberto, Rosalie "Dolly" MacDonald and Mary Longval. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 11:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) NORTON. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Services, beginning Thursday morning at 10:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, please consider a donation in Louis's memory to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
