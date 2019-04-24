Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS BIRENBAUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS B. BIRENBAUM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUIS B. BIRENBAUM Obituary
BIRENBAUM, Louis B. Age 66, of Newton, formerly of Haverhill passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. For 36 years, the beloved husband of Sara (Gens). Devoted father of Norman Birenbaum & his wife Molly and Rebecca Seid & her husband David. Adored grandfather of Jordan, Ella and Leonard. Dear brother of Randi Lapidus and her husband John. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Thursday, April 25 at 1:00p.m. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance will be held at his late residence on Thursday following the burial until 7:00p.m., from 7:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. on Saturday and from 2:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pancreas and Biliary Tumor Center of Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now