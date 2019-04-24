|
BIRENBAUM, Louis B. Age 66, of Newton, formerly of Haverhill passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. For 36 years, the beloved husband of Sara (Gens). Devoted father of Norman Birenbaum & his wife Molly and Rebecca Seid & her husband David. Adored grandfather of Jordan, Ella and Leonard. Dear brother of Randi Lapidus and her husband John. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Thursday, April 25 at 1:00p.m. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance will be held at his late residence on Thursday following the burial until 7:00p.m., from 7:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. on Saturday and from 2:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pancreas and Biliary Tumor Center of Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center. Levine Chapels, Brookline
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019