BAILOW, Louis D. Age 96, of Norwell, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Lou celebrated 65 years of marriage with his wife Theresa who predeceased him. He was the devoted father of Stephen Bailow and his wife Cathy of West Chester, PA, Charles Bailow of Middleborough, MA, Mark Bailow and his wife Monica of Jupiter, FL, and Terryanne Bailow of Middleborough, MA. He is the brother-in-law of Rita Marinella and husband Richard of Manomet, MA. The last of seven siblings, Lou was predeceased by Marion, Joseph, Adele, Anne, Robert and Louise. Cherished grandfather of Melissa Walker and husband Dan of West Chester, PA, Frances Goyette and husband David of Middleborough, MA, Joli Schmidt, US Naval Air and husband Morgan of Patuxent River, MD, and Lauren Bailow of Jersey City, NJ, and great-grandfather of Delaney Joy Walker of West Chester, PA. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Born on January 30, 1923, in Boston, MA, Lou was the son of Joseph and Anne Bailow. He graduated from Brighton High School. He joined the Army and was sent to Texas A&M Cadet Corps Training. He served in the 12th Armored Division 1943-1946 in the European Theatre during WWII and was at the Battle of Herrlisheim. He was awarded a Bronze Star. He was graduated from Boston College, Class of 1950. He worked as a Supervisor for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years retiring in 1982. After retiring, he attended University of Massachusetts in Boston, where he received a certificate in Gerontology. He then went on to became ombudsmen at local nursing homes on the South Shore. He was a past president of the Norwell Lions Club. Lou loved sports, especially the New England Patriots and Boston College Eagles. He was a wonderful, caring and kind man who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington Street (Rte. 53), Norwell. Visiting Hours 4:00-7:00 pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rte. 123, near State Police Barracks), NORWELL CENTER. Interment Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Rockland Nursing and Rehabilitation for the exceptional care given to him. For an online guestbook, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.659.2200 Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019