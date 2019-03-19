|
|
CORSINO, Louis J. Sr. Age 91, of Salem, March 17. Husband of the late Shelia A. (Saunders) Corsino; father of Donna M. Buckley and her husband Daniel of Lynn, Louis J. Corsino, Jr. and his wife Corinne of North Reading and the late Anthony Corsino and his wife Nancy Corsino of Tyngsboro, grandfather of Daniel Buckley, Jr., Andrea Carey, Louis J. Corsino III and his wife Margaret, Candice O'Connell and her husband Timothy, Danielle Corsino, and Anthony Corsino and his companion Jessica Masotta; great-grandfather of Joseph Buckley, Michael Carey, Alyssa Corsino, Roman Adair, and Aubrey O'Connell; great-great-grandfather of Blaise and Phoenix Buckley; brother of the late Sammy Casino, Johnny Casino, Angelo Corsino, Nellie Skrudgis, Grace Colontonio, and Julia Leggero; he also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral on Friday at 9:30AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM, in Sacred Heart Church, Lynn. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8PM. In honor of his late wife, Shelia, donations can be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Directions, guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019