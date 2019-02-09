Boston Globe Obituaries
GATTI, Louis J. Of Waltham. February 5, 2019. Husband of Phyllis E. (McKay) Gatti. Father of Louis J. "Chip" Gatti Jr. of Waltham. Grandfather of Sarah and Michael Gatti. Brother of Lawrence Gatti of Waltham, Lorraine Almeida of Maine, and the late Joseph and Daniel Gatti, Donata Savotsky, MaryAnn Gatti and Helen Dansereau, also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Louis's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, February 12th, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday morning in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
