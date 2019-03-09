|
BOYER, Louis L. Of Chelmsford, 81, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Elaine T. (DiVecchio) Boyer, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Waltham, on August 29, 1937, he was the son of the late Edward and Angela (Monaco) Boyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louis' name may be made to . Family and friends are invited to his Memorial Service on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Arrangements entrusted to the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, CHELMSFORD. For online condolence please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019