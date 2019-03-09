Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS BOYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS L. BOYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOUIS L. BOYER Obituary
BOYER, Louis L. Of Chelmsford, 81, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Elaine T. (DiVecchio) Boyer, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Waltham, on August 29, 1937, he was the son of the late Edward and Angela (Monaco) Boyer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louis' name may be made to . Family and friends are invited to his Memorial Service on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Arrangements entrusted to the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, CHELMSFORD. For online condolence please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.

View the online memorial for Louis L. BOYER
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now