LEVINE, Louis Of Brockton, formerly of Malden, age 91, February 5. Husband of the late Jean S. (Johnson) Levine. Father of Kimberly Kent Wood and her husband Albert Wood, Sr. of Hanover and Robert L. Levine and his husband Andreas Waldkirch of Roslindale. Predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2-5 PM with family reflections at 4:30 PM. Private interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Donations in Louis' memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude's Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guestbook at farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019