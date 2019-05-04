BILICKY, Rev. Louis S. Age 96, in Framingham May 4, 2019, formerly of Maynard & Salem, retired priest of the Archdiocese of Boston & for 30 years the Pastor of the former St. Casimir's Church in Maynard. Fr. Bilicky would have celebrated the 70th anniversary of his Ordination to the Holy Priesthood on May 4th. Son of the late Vincent & Frances (Lipinski) Bilicky. Survived by cousins, Sr. Marie Christine, CSSF, Peter Plecinoga and family; & many former parishioners & friends. Visiting Hours Tues., May 7th from 4-8 P.M. in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. TheFuneral Mass will be celebrated Wed., May 8th at 10 A.M. in St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, 30 St. Peter St., Salem, with burial following in St. Mary's Cemetery, North St., Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rev. Louis S. Bilicky may be made to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472, also online at catholictv.org Please visit the memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com for full obituary & directions. Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019