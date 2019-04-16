|
|
ERCOLINI, Louise M. Age 97, of Winchester, March 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Erminio and Mary (Cavagnaro) Ercolini. Dear sister of the late Arthur, John,William and Irma Ercolini,and Marian Pirani. Also survived by one niece and nine nephews, many great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Tues., April 23 at 10AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester. Please meet directly at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Andrea Pirani Cahill Foundation for Neurofibromatosis, 297 Walker St., Falmouth, MA 02540. Longtime employee of Shrafft's Candy Company, Charlestown. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home of WINCHESTER, costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Louise M. ERCOLINI
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019