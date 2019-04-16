Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St.
Winchester, MA
LOUISE M. ERCOLINI

LOUISE M. ERCOLINI Obituary
ERCOLINI, Louise M. Age 97, of Winchester, March 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Erminio and Mary (Cavagnaro) Ercolini. Dear sister of the late Arthur, John,William and Irma Ercolini,and Marian Pirani. Also survived by one niece and nine nephews, many great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Tues., April 23 at 10AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester. Please meet directly at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Andrea Pirani Cahill Foundation for Neurofibromatosis, 297 Walker St., Falmouth, MA 02540. Longtime employee of Shrafft's Candy Company, Charlestown. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home of WINCHESTER, costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
