LOUISE M. (COPLEY) GRONROOS

LOUISE M. (COPLEY) GRONROOS Obituary
GRONROOS, Louise M. (Copley) Age 88, of Canton, Feb. 2nd. Beloved wife of the late Eino. Loving mother of Eric & his wife Julie of Canton, & Lisa Giuliano & her husband Michael, of Stow. Sister of the late John, James, Burr and Helen Copley. Also survived by her grandchildren, Lindsey Guiliano, Olivia Galvin, Vanessa and Jonathan Gronroos, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, on Friday, Feb. 8th, from 3-7 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 23rd, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 638 Pearl St. Stoughton, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
