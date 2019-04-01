CROWLEY, Louise Triggs October 2, 1921 - March 25, 2019, age 97. Louise passed away peacefully at her home in Wellesley, MA. Wife of Frank A. Crowley Jr. for 58 years, mother of six, grandmother of twenty-one and great-grandmother of forty-five and counting. Raised in Brockton, MA, she graduated from Emmanuel College with a degree in social work. Shortly after WWII, Louise and Frank settled in Framingham, raised their family there, and spent their summers in Megansett, Cape Cod. Together with Ken and Florence Hanna, Frank and Louise founded Ken's Foods, Inc. and began producing salad dressing in the basement of their Warren Road home, employing their own children and their children's friends. Today, Ken's Foods is a national company, with four manufacturing plants in the U.S, and the company is still owned by the founding families. In addition to her relentless work ethic, Louise maintained her feistiness and sense of humor throughout her life. She enjoyed handing out her business card which read "Louise Crowley, Ken's Foods co-founder, 1955, fired 1994". She was an advocate and an inspiration to countless, with special devotion to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, CT. Funeral Mass will be at the Church of Saint Ignatius of Loyola, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Hole in The Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019