CORBETT, Louise Wynne Age 90, of Santa Monica, CA, formerly of Cambridge, MA, Key West, FL, and Washington, DC, died Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was cultured and well read, but she had a wild side to her, and was always ready for a big adventure, on land or on water. She was a bright light, burning fiercely, lighting our way. A teacher, a champion, and a generous giver of life. She had five children and ten grandchildren. She didn't want us to be lonely, so she said, and we weren't. Until now. A great cook and always the center of a busy kitchen. She was married to the late John Morgan Corbett, Sr., her close and constant companion of 66 years. She received a BA from Bennington College in 1950, a Masters in Education from Harvard University in 1967, and taught third grade in the Brookline Public Schools. She was a contributing author of Our Bodies, Ourselves, 2nd Edition (1976). Services are private. She will be missed.



View the online memorial for Louise Wynne CORBETT Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary