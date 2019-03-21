CARROLL, Loyola M. "Loy" (Scanlon) Of Lexington, Formerly of Woburn. March 19th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry T. "Harry" Carroll. Loving mother of Ann K. Carroll of Arlington and Mary Jane Doherty and her husband Don of Hingham. Cherished grandmother of Kerri, Meghan, and Kaitlyn Doherty. Dear sister of John J. Scanlon of Woburn and the late Ellen W. Scanlon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Loy was born in Woburn and graduated from St. Charles Catholic School Woburn in 1942. She worked for John Hancock in Boston and also the Boston Federal Savings Bank. A resident of Lexington for over 60 years. Funeral from Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd, LEXINGTON, on Monday, March 25th, at 9AM. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800



