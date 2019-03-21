Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 PM
Saint Patrick's Church
212 Main Street
Watertown, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Ridgelawn Cemetery
View Map
LUCY A. (DESTEFANO) CHAISSON

LUCY A. (DESTEFANO) CHAISSON Obituary
CHAISSON, Lucy A. (DeStefano) Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. March 19, 2019. Mother of Cheryl A. Corbett (Terry) of Hudson, NH, Charlie J. Chaisson (Maria) of Watertown, Bobby J. Chaisson (Donna) of Methuen, Denise M. Chaisson of Taunton, Michelle M. Richards (John) of Stoneham, Joey G. Chaisson of Waltham, Paul C. Chaisson (Hal) of Fairhaven, Laurie M. Cence (Livio) of Waltham and the late Lynette Ann Chaisson; sister of Lawrence DeStefano of Watertown, Eleanor Guerino of Waltham, Antoinette Rogers of Concord and the late Joseph, Albert, Frankie and Freddie DeStefano and Mary Annese; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Lucy's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, March 24th from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Patrick's Church, 212 Main Street, Watertown where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2019
