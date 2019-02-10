DeGIOVANNI, Luigina (D'Amico) Age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9th, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Pietro DeGiovanni. Born in Calabria, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Luigi and Carmela (Paletta) D'Amico. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. Surviving her are three sons, Vincenzo DeGiovanni and his wife Marietta of Westford, Frank DeGiovanni and his wife Maria of Medford, Salvatore DeGiovanni of ME; three daughters, Maria Caruso and her late husband Frank Caruso of Canada, Carmela Langford and her husband Jerry of CA, Teresa Cerro and her husband Antonio of Beverly; two sisters, Francesca Paletta of Italy, Maria Paletta of Italy; fourteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Enrico Paletta, and a sister, Filomena D'Amico. Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 111 New Balch Street, Beverly, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary