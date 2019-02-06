FOUSER, Lynette A. Immunologist in Biotechnology Of Acton, MA, died peacefully in her sleep on January 8, 2019, after an 18-month battle with cancer. Despite her early passing at 63, she lived a full life. Her two great loves were her family, devoted husband Dale Cumming, and two wonderful sons, Ethan and Jeremy, and her 30-year career as a research scientist in biotech and biopharma, an industry she joined in its early years. But she also filled her life with wide-ranging interests in classical music, gardening, books, cycling, politics, and interior design. Her family, friends, and colleagues will remember her driving curiosity, her unvarnished honesty, her joie de vivre, her boundless humor and hearty laughter, and her spirited engagement at home and in the workplace, the discussion group, and the friendly conversation. Lynette was born in 1956 in Omaha, NE, to Lila (nee Jagar) and Lloyd Fouser. Music was central to the household, with both Lynette and her sister Laurie, accomplished harpists. Growing up, Lynette enjoyed learning and being a tomboy. She was a proud graduate of Omaha's Central High, and pursued her interests in music and science at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN. There, her interest in science blossomed, inspired by her professors, especially Alice Burton, a champion of women in science, and Albert Finholt, her favorite Chemistry professor. She graduated with a B.A. in Biology, and went on to earn her Ph.D. in molecular biology, at Vanderbilt University. At Vanderbilt, she met Dale, also a Ph.D. molecular biologist, and they married in 1982. After post-doctoral fellowships at the University of Toronto, Lynette and Dale moved to Boston, and began work at Genetics Institute (later absorbed into Pfizer). They moved to Acton, MA, where they raised their two sons, and have lived for 28 years. As a scientist, Lynette was courageous, outspoken, and most interested in tackling big, unresolved questions. She made seminal contributions to several areas over the course of her career: DNA replication, RNA splicing, antibody engineering, the discovery of IL-22, and the immunology of cancer. T-cell immunology, however, is the theme of much of her work over the last half of her career. Lynette especially enjoyed her work as a consultant since her retirement from Pfizer in 2011. Her consulting allowed her to work with a number of exciting start-up companies focused on new breakthroughs in immuno-oncology. Lynette most valued the incredible set of colleagues, and collaborators she accrued over the arc of her career – the real jewels of pursuing scientific research. In addition to Dale, Ethan and Jeremy, Lynette is survived by her mother, Lila, Omaha, NE, her sister Laurie Fouser, M.D., and Laurie's husband, Stephen Dager, M.D., of Seattle, Washington. Visiting Hours: A future Memorial Service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to either of the following causes, both so close to Lynette's heart: The Association for Women in Science (www.awis.org/donate ; please enter "in memory of Lynette A. Fouser" in the donor comment field) or St. Olaf College (https://wp.stolaf.edu/giving/ways-to-give/ ; please enter "For the Alice Burton Endowed Biology Fund--In memory of Lynette A. Fouser '78" in the Additional Comments box).



View the online memorial for Lynette A. FOUSER Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary