SANDERSON, Lynne M. Of Watertown. February 2. 2019. Daughter of Bruce P. and Pamela A. (Nelson) Sanderson. Sister of Kevin M. Sanderson (Christina Moreschi), all of Watertown. Niece of Edward R. Nelson (Diane) of Middleborough; also survived by many cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Lynne's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, February 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning, when her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Memorials in her name to the Watertown Fire Relief Association, 99 Main St, Watertown, MA 02472, or Watertown Police Relief Association, 544 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019