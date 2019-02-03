Home
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYNNE SANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNNE M. SANDERSON


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LYNNE M. SANDERSON Obituary
SANDERSON, Lynne M. Of Watertown. February 2. 2019. Daughter of Bruce P. and Pamela A. (Nelson) Sanderson. Sister of Kevin M. Sanderson (Christina Moreschi), all of Watertown. Niece of Edward R. Nelson (Diane) of Middleborough; also survived by many cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Lynne's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, February 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning, when her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Memorials in her name to the Watertown Fire Relief Association, 99 Main St, Watertown, MA 02472, or Watertown Police Relief Association, 544 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now