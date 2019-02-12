|
|
BIRMINGHAM, M. Louise Age 96, on Feb. 8, 2019.
Daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Birmingham.
Visitation on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 8:30 -9:30 a.m. in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams St., DORCHESTER, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, Adams St., Dorchester. Burial to follow in New Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sophia Snow Place Resident Fund, 1205-1215 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132.
Online guest book and directions at www.mchoulfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019