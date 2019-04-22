|
CUMMINGS, M. Marjory (Norton) Age 94, of West Roxbury, formerly of Duxbury passed away on April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late James F. Cummings. Daughter of the late William and Kathryn (Toner) Norton. Loving mother of Judy and her husband Dan Settana, Jim and his wife Marilyn, and David and his wife Maureen. Devoted "Nana" to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sister of the late Sister Mary Loretto, CSJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, at 10 o'clock in St. Theresa of Avila Chapel, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjory's memory may be made to the German Centre for Extended Care Activity Fund, 2222 Centre Street, Boston MA 02132. For guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019