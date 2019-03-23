|
HERRON COLLINS, Madeline L. (Grippen) Of Winthrop, formerly of Chatham, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew C. Herron and the late Joe B. Collins. Loving mother of Sandra J. Grover and her husband John, Janet L. Herron, Wendy L. Herron and Robert Herron. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Adam & Evan Grover, Andrew Roach, Corey and Jake Herron and five great-grandchildren. Caring sister of Barbara Hollenbeck, Betty Johnson, Sandra Hopkins, George Grippen and the late Charles Grippen, Robert Grippen, Peter Grippen, Bruce Grippen and Geri Olsen. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. A Graveside Service will be held at the Seaside Cemetery in Chatham on Wednesday, March 27th at 1:00PM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. To sign online condolence, visit gatelyfh.com
Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019