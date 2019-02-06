|
|
MATURO, Madeline M. Of Lawrence, formerly of Dorchester, February 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary (Marino) Maturo. Loving sister of the late Patrick and William Maturo, Dora Bonaceto and Edward Maturo. Dear aunt of Doreen King of Boxford, Arthur Bonaceto of Louden, NH, Linda Maturo of Waban, Gail Mollomo-Estes of CA, and William Maturo of West Bridgewater. Also survived by many cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday morning, from 10 to 11 o'clock, with a Funeral Service to follow in the funeral home at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, East Weymouth. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019