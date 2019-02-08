STORY, Mae Edith Joslin Of Beverly, age 91, February 5, 2019. Mae was predeceased by her cherished husband of 67 years, Francis P. Story, and their beloved daughter Cynthia Mae Graham of Beverly. She leaves behind her dear children – Pamela Martell and her husband Jeff of Scituate and Placida, FL, Rev. Jane Milaschewski and her husband Bill of Ipswich, Steven Story and his wife Susan of Rowley, Nancy Traicoff and her husband Scott of Beverly, Sally Story and her husband Scott McDowell of Essex, son-in-law James Graham of Beverly, and her faithful dog Millie. Also predeceased by sisters Lillian Goodhue and Betty Peterson of Beverly and brother Carl V. Joslin Jr. of Beverly. Mae was the proud "Mamie" of seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren! Church Service and burial are to be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mae's memory to: in support of the Music Therapy Program, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. Online condolences at campbellfuneral.com. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary