BROWN, Malcom D. Age 77, died peacefully on March 9th, 2019, at his house surrounded by family. Mal was born in Watertown, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by Beverley A. Brown, and is survived by loving partner Maureen Mealey, his daughter Kelly and son-in-law Christian Kane of Havertown, PA, son Shawn and daughter-in-law Cristy Brown of Largo, FL, sister Joan Patton of Watertown, MA, grandchildren, Morgan Brown, Erin Kane, Logan Brown, Sean Kane and Maura Kane.



Mal was a resident of Bradenton, Florida and Longport, New Jersey. Mal worked in the printing industry his whole life and ran a successful family business, The Kelshawn Group in Philadelphia, PA from 1975 until 2002. Mal was an avid fisherman and photographer. He had a fulfilling retirement traveling and spending time with his grand-children.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 102 Hospitality Drive, Longport, NJ 08403 between 2 P.M. and 4 P.M. on Saturday, April 6th. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions in Malcolm's name are respectfully requested for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing at www.projecthealingwaters.org Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary