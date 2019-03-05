|
|
CABRAL, Manuel D. A. Of Somerville, March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Teresa (Pereira) Cabral. Devoted father of Sally A. Turner & her husband Kevin and Steven J. Cabral all of Somerville. Cherished grandfather of Alana & Henry Turner. Dear brother of Maria Gilda Xavier, twin sister, Diamentina Morais, Maria Luisa Botelho, Daniel & Maria Gloria Cabral, and the late Adriana Lopes, and brother-in-law of Espirito Santo & Jose Augusto Carreiro, Manuel & Virginia Pimentel, Helena & Jose Rainha, Carlos & Lourdes DaCamara, Emanuel Carriero, Antonio, & Susan Cabral Bicudo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning, at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Community Baptist Church, at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours, Thursday, 4PM - 8PM. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Manuel's name can be made to the Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave., Somerville, MA 02144. Retired employee of Boston University. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019