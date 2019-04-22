|
CASTELLANOS, Manuel R. "Peter" April 20, 2019, age 84. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bernadette (Farraher) and his 5 children and their spouses, Peter Michael and Kathleen, Christine and David, Kevin and Donna, Cheryl and Andrew, Andrea and Nicholas. He was the beloved grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 3 adored great-grandchildren. Peter is also survived by his brothers Ronald and Robert Castellanos of Florida. Friends and family will gather in Peter's memory in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, on Thursday, April 25 from 3-7pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 10:30am in Sacred Heart Parish, 1317 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Sanctuary Fund at the above address. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019