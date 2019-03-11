Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MARAGRET BLAIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARAGRET V. (SULLIVAN) BLAIS

MARAGRET V. (SULLIVAN) BLAIS Obituary
BLAIS, Margaret V. "Peg" (Sullivan) Of Westwood, formerly of Hyde Park, died March 9th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Blais. Loving mother of Lawrence G. Blais and his wife Barbara of Norwood, Janet Marie Brown and her husband Benjamin of Wilmington, NC and the late Mary Ann Hayes and the late John and Richard Blais. Peg was predeceased by several brothers and sisters and is survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday, March 14th from 4-7pm. Funeral Procession from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, March 15th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood at 10am. Interment at the MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15pm.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
