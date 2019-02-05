Home
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
MARC ROSENTHAL
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
475 Washington Street
CANTON, MA
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
B'nai Tikvah
1301 Washington Street
Canton, MA
ROSENTHAL, Marc Of Port Saint Lucie, FL, entered into rest after a battle with pancreatic cancer on February 4, 2019 at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Irene Ann (Sydell) Rosenthal. Devoted father of Steven H. Rosenthal and his wife Michelle, David Rosenthal Davis and his husband Lee, and Allison B. Ostroff and her husband Jonathan. Cherished grandfather of Paige Rosenthal (17), Kiley Rosenthal (16), Lindsey Rosenthal (12), Rebecca Ostroff (4) and Eliza Ostroff (4). Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, February 7th at 2PM. Burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA, followed by a memorial observance at 3PM at B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington Street, Canton, MA. In honor of Marc's wife, Irene, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the at . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
