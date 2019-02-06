Home
MARCIA E. (LEARY) RONAYNE

RONAYNE, Marcia E. (Leary) Died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, February 4th, 2019. She was 71 years old. Marcia was a retired cafeteria worker for the Canton Public Schools and Blue Hills Regional High School. She was a member of the Canton Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She was the devoted wife of Paul "Barry" Ronayne C.F.D. Ret. Loving mother of Lisa A. Cooke, Jodi M. Downey and her husband Jeffrey, and Paula B. Winskowicz and her husband David, all of Stoughton. Beloved sister of Susan Sullivan, Judith Kincade, Allan Leary, of Canton and Brian Leary of Naples, FL. Sister of the late James, David and Patricia Leary. Proud grandmother of Barry and Daniel Cooke, Cullen, Michael, and Thomas Winskowicz, and Cate Downey. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Friday, February 8th from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton at 10 AM. If desired, donations may be made in Marcia's memory to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman St., Canton

www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
