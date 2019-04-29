GARGIULO, Marcia Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019, in Naples, FL, at age 78, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Marcia Brown grew up in Dorchester, MA. She worked in Boston as a legal secretary where she met her soon to be husband, Tony Gargiulo, and begin their 57 year marriage. Their family was blessed with four children, Carol, David, Lisa and Joseph, who they raised first in Arlington, MA, and later in Dover, MA. They enjoyed every summer at New Seabury on Cape Cod, MA. Marcia and Tony would spend the winters of their later years in Marco Island, FL.



Marcia was a beautiful woman, a wonderful wife, and a loving mother. She loved to travel and she and Tony enjoyed many trips throughout the world and of which, Italy was her favorite. Marcia enjoyed the arts and was a skilled painter, and once was "The Guest Conductor" at The Mashpee Pops. Marcia was an avid golfer, and she frequently and successfully played at New Seabury and Marco Island Country Clubs. Marcia loved most spending time with her family.



Marcia is predeceased by her parents, John and Hazel Brown, her younger brother, Alan Brown, and her younger sister, Karen (Brown) Skiver. Marcia is also predeceased by three of her four children, David, Lisa, and Joseph Gargiulo; as well as by her grandson, Richie Bellis. Marcia is survived by her husband, Tony Gargiulo, her daughter, Carol Bellis, and her grandsons, Joseph and Maximillian Gargiulo; as well as her sisters, Katie Foley and Jackie Schultz, and her brothers, Michael and Jim Brown.



Marcia's life was both blessed and also with significant adversity. She suffered many family tragedies and a horrible illness. However, Marcia handled these challenges with extraordinary courage and grace. We are comforted that Marcia is now reunited with many family members.



Visitation will be at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151), MASHPEE, on Wednesday, May 8, from 9:30am-10:30am. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Great Neck Woods Cemetery, Mashpee, and will be followed with a Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org



For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary