Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET DAHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. "PEGGY" (DALY) DAHILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET A. "PEGGY" (DALY) DAHILL Obituary
DAHILL, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Daly) Age 84, longtime resident of Hudson & recently of Concord, MA, March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 46 years to Joseph F. Dahill. Born & raised in Belmont, daughter of the late James and Bridget (Shanahan) Daly. Graduate of Belmont H.S. & Chandler School for Women, Boston. Retired administrative assistant for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., of Marlboro. Survived by her daughter, Elizabeth A. "Lisa" Dahill of Maynard & partner Joe Monju of Arlington; nieces & nephews, Jay Byrne of Sharon, Diane Rohr of Hudson, Cindy Byrne of Easton, Maureen Riley of Hull, Patty Boyle of Stow, Peggy McDonald of Watertown, Bill Riley of Charlestown & Jimmy Riley of Newton. Sister of the late Eleanor Daly, Mary Byrne & Catherine "Kitty" Riley, & survived by her brother-in-law Billy Riley of Waban. Visiting, Tues., March 26, from 4-7pm, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass, Wed., March 27, at 9am, in St. Michael's Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson with burial in Forestvale Cemetery, Broad St., Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy may be made to House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102, Danvers, MA 01923 or The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now