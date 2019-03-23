|
DAHILL, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Daly) Age 84, longtime resident of Hudson & recently of Concord, MA, March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 46 years to Joseph F. Dahill. Born & raised in Belmont, daughter of the late James and Bridget (Shanahan) Daly. Graduate of Belmont H.S. & Chandler School for Women, Boston. Retired administrative assistant for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., of Marlboro. Survived by her daughter, Elizabeth A. "Lisa" Dahill of Maynard & partner Joe Monju of Arlington; nieces & nephews, Jay Byrne of Sharon, Diane Rohr of Hudson, Cindy Byrne of Easton, Maureen Riley of Hull, Patty Boyle of Stow, Peggy McDonald of Watertown, Bill Riley of Charlestown & Jimmy Riley of Newton. Sister of the late Eleanor Daly, Mary Byrne & Catherine "Kitty" Riley, & survived by her brother-in-law Billy Riley of Waban. Visiting, Tues., March 26, from 4-7pm, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass, Wed., March 27, at 9am, in St. Michael's Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson with burial in Forestvale Cemetery, Broad St., Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy may be made to House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102, Danvers, MA 01923 or The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019