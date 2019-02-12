HOGABOOM, Margaret A. (Driscoll) Formerly of Milton, originally from South Boston, died February 12, 2019 at the age of 79. Peggy loved the outdoors, especially at the beach. She worked for Filene's in Downtown Crossing for 35 years. She was also very active at St. Mary of the Hills Church and School in Milton, where she served in many roles, including assistant teaching. Faith and family were the central focus in Peggy's life. She was the wife of the late John W. Hogaboom. Loving mother of Donna M. LaRosa of South Weymouth. Devoted "Gram" of Gretchen, Emily and Matthew. Sister of Cornelius Driscoll, Robert Driscoll, the late Phyllis O'Keefe and the late George Driscoll. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 2:15 PM. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary