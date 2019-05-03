Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
MARGARET B. (LASPINA) ASPESI

MARGARET B. (LASPINA) ASPESI Obituary
ASPESI, Margaret B. (LaSpina) In New Hampshire, formerly of Vermont and Woburn, May 2nd at ninety-six years of age. Beloved wife of the late Angelo "Peter" Aspesi. Devoted mother in Carol Aspesi, her husband Mitchel Sidd of Vermont and Peter Aspesi, his wife Joanne of NC. Loving sister of the late John LaSpina, his wife Lorraine, the late Joseph Aspesi, his wife Marcia, Harris Aspesi, his wife Gertrude, William Aspesi, his wife Doris, Nate Aspesi, his wife Theresa, Rose Morgante, her husband Lou, and Marie Norton, her husband Dave. Devoted grandmother of Peter Aspesi Jr., his wife Jen and Christina Wilson, her husband Elton. Adored great-grandmother of Cooper Aspesi. Also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass, in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, Thursday, May 9th at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Please, at the family's request, in lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Margaret's memory to the Historic Homes of Runnemede, 4 Maxwell Perkins Ln, Windsor, VT 05089. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019
