|
|
AMBROSINO, Margaret C. (Margareci) Of Revere, on February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to Frederick J. (Retired Lt RPD). Devoted mother of Paul Ambrosino and his wife Joan of Peabody, Thomas Ambrosino and his partner Laurie Giardella of Nahant. Cherished grandmother of Brianna, Brittany, and Alexandra and great-granddaughter Olivia. Dear sister of the late Angelina Margareci, Josephine Margareci, and Mary Aufiero. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday, February 13th at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Margaret worked many years as a hostess at Lighthouse Nursing Care Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leonard Florence Center for Living, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook please visit Buonfiglio.com
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019