DeSOUZA, Margaret Age 80, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Survived by her husband William Magorty (Roslindale, MA), sister Mary Tavares (Alton Bay, NH) and brother Manuel DeSouza (East Falmouth). She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will always remember her affection and laughter. A period of Visitation will take place from 11:00-11:30 AM, on Wednesday, April 3, in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH CENTER. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, with a family eulogy starting at 11:45 AM in the Saint Patrick's Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth, MA. Burial will follow in the Saint Anthony's Cemetery, East Falmouth, MA. For online guestbook, obituary & directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019