Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:45 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
511 Main Street
Falmouth, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET DESOUZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET DESOUZA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET DESOUZA Obituary
DeSOUZA, Margaret Age 80, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Survived by her husband William Magorty (Roslindale, MA), sister Mary Tavares (Alton Bay, NH) and brother Manuel DeSouza (East Falmouth). She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will always remember her affection and laughter. A period of Visitation will take place from 11:00-11:30 AM, on Wednesday, April 3, in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH CENTER. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, with a family eulogy starting at 11:45 AM in the Saint Patrick's Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth, MA. Burial will follow in the Saint Anthony's Cemetery, East Falmouth, MA. For online guestbook, obituary & directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home
Download Now