MARGARET CONROY
CONROY, Margaret E. (McDonald) Lifelong Everett resident passed away March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Conroy. Devoted mother of Kevin J. Conroy, Gene M. Conroy, Maureen Ricci, Robert M. Conroy, and Laura J. Calderone. Cherished grandmother of 5, and great-grandmother of 6. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions please visit jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2019
