More Obituaries for MARGARET D'ARCANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET G. (ODDI) D'ARCANGELO

MARGARET G. (ODDI) D'ARCANGELO Obituary
D'ARCANGELO, Margaret G. (Oddi) Of Wakefield, February 5. Beloved wife of the late Peter D'Arcangelo. Loving mother of Joseph and Peter D'Arcangelo, Jr., both of Wakefield. Paul D'Arcangelo of Leominster, Camille Browne of Barrington NH, Brian D'Arcangelo of Swampscott, and Karen Bognanno of Stoneham. Sister of Theresa Ianacco of Everett, Alfredo Franciosa of FL, and the late Michael Oddi, Asunta Petrigno, Anthony Oddi, Tina Frangiamone, Donato Oddi, Rosi Sisti, Raphaelle Franciosa. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Jr., Jane, Claire, Christopher, Danielle, Angela, Frankie, and Candice. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her pride and joy was caring for her great-grandchild, Michael Anthony. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
