MARGARET H. "PEGGY" (HILL) COBURN


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
COBURN, Margaret H. "Peggy" (Hill) Passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Edward "Ted" Coburn. She is survived by her sons Steve Cluff, Chris Cluff, and daughters Candace (Coburn) Brehm, Kimberley (Coburn) Page, Rebecca Coburn Bassi, and Amy (Coburn) Gaudet. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A graduate of Weston High School and Oberlin College, she also worked at Dupont. In 2010 she and Ted moved to Linden Ponds in Hingham. A Celebration of her wonderful Life will be held at a later date. For additional information and online guest book go to www.downingchapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019
