|
|
BURKE, Margaret L. (Wadland) Of Somerville, April 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Burke. Loving mother of Margaret Raineri and her husband Victor of Carver, Joan M. Willey and her late husband Richard M. Jr. of Londonderry, NH, Joseph L. Burke and his wife Pamela of Reading, Patricia Burke DeVellis and her husband Thomas of Wilmington. Dear sister of the late Catherine Hurley, George Wadland, Julia Morrissey, Mary Wadland, William Wadland, Agnes O'Donnell and Francis Wadland. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday 2-6pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Memorial donations may be made in Margaret's memory to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471. For more information or sign the guest book visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway, Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2019