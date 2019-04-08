CLANCY, Margaret M. (Goggin) Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Clancy (Ret. LT. BFD). Loving mother of Edward M. Clancy of Dedham, Brian William Clancy and his wife Anne of Franklin, Kathleen Clancy of Woonsocket, RI, and the late Paul F. Clancy and Thomas J. Clancy and his surviving wife Eleanor Clancy of Dedham. Devoted grandmother of Maureen, Colleen and her husband Paul Ferguson, Brian, Hillary, Moriah and her husband Vinay Reddy Jaddu, Rebekah, Amy, Sarah, Thomas, Heather and the late Katie. Loving great-grandmother of Michael Clancy and Finn Ferguson. Devoted sister of the late Maurice, Gene, Kathleen and James Goggin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, April 11, at 10:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.



Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's name to



Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation 55 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA 02124. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home



617-323-5600 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary