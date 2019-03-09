|
|
GODFREY, Margaret M. (Sullivan) 65 years of age. Of Charlestown. March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Godfrey. Devoted mother of Ryan R. Godfrey & wife Lindsay of Stoneham. Cherished grandmother of Taylor Godfrey. Loving sister of Jimmy Sullivan of Billerica, Jan Kiely of Charlestown, & the late Mae Looney. Also survived by dear friends Kelly Tucker & Jill Doherty & their children Nicholas & Olivia, & several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral on Tuesday at 9AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10AM. Visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Margaret's name to , 133 Federal St 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or the Carroll School for the Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, MA 02458 carroll.org/donate/ For obituary, directions, & online condolence
www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019