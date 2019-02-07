Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET M. (KENT) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Margaret M. (Kent) Of West Roxbury, February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Francis X. O'Brien. Loving mother of Francis M. O'Brien of Charlestown, Marie and her husband Thomas Teehan of Westwood, Daniel P. and his wife Annette O'Brien of West Roxbury and the late Susan O'Brien. Devoted grandmother of eight grandchildren. Loving aunt of Virginia Kent of Winthrop. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2pm – 6pm at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Margaret's Life at St. Theresa of Avila Chapel on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com. Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

View the online memorial for Margaret M. (Kent) O'BRIEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
