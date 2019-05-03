CRISLEY, Margaretta "Greta" Of Needham, May 2, 2019. Devoted mother to her children: Faith Crisley of Needham, Kathleen Crisley of Christchurch, New Zealand and John Crisley of Wakefield and his wife Kerry. Wife of the late Francis D. Crisley. Loving grandmother to Ben and Erin Crisley of Wakefield. Sister of the late Eleanor Coyle Buzkij and sister-in-law to George Buzkij of St. Louis, Missouri. Sister of the late Robert Schmitt of Edgewater, Maryland. Daughter of the late Margaret Walsh Coyle and the late Robert Patrick Schmitt, both of Pittsburgh. Retired employee of the Town of Wellesley's Council on Aging. Greta was particularly proud of her day trip program she ran for the seniors of Wellesley under the heading "Trips by Greta." She also started a program for making teddy bears destined for needy children, which continues today. After her retirement in 1999, Greta volunteered at the Needham Community Council for several years. She won the Lesley B Cutter Service Award in 2007 for this volunteer work. She particularly enjoyed travel with her family. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, May 8, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:30-8pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687 Published in The Boston Globe from May 4 to May 5, 2019