MARGERY A. (CALLAHAN) GRADY

MARGERY A. (CALLAHAN) GRADY Obituary
Grady, Margery A. (Callahan) Of Norwood, February 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Erin Grady Fernandez of Athol, Shaun and his wife Amy of Norwood, and Ryan of Boston. Devoted Nana of Devin, Emily, Antonio, Isabella, Ava Rose and Zachary. Loving sister of Maryellen Loiacono of Millis, Maureen Dewey of Norwood, Michael Callahan of West Roxbury, Joseph Callahan of Roslindale, Joanne Tripp of Walpole, James Callahan of Dedham, John Callahan of Needham, Richard Callahan of Medfield, and Henry Staines of Dedham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 o'clock, in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Visiting Hours Friday, 4pm – 8pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

View the online memorial for Margery A. (Callahan) Grady
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
