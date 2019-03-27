ANTOSCA, Marguerite Ellen Of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away March 23, 2019 at the age of 74. Margie, as she was known to the many who loved her, was born in Mansfield, MA, to Francis and Rose Antosca. She was the youngest of four children. She graduated Mansfield High School in 1962, and went on to complete a BA in English Literature from Northeastern University, and later a nursing degree from Boston State College. She spent several years as a nurse at New England Deaconess Hospital before transitioning into hospital administration and compliance at the Brigham Medical Group and Brigham-Beth Isreal Surgical Group. Margie had an adventuresome spirit and loved to travel, to spend time with her loved ones, and to enjoy the arts. She adored music, literature, and the theater, and spent a great deal of time sharing her passion for the arts with her adoring nieces and nephews. She was a devoted and fiercely loyal friend and loving aunt. She is survived by her brother, Francis Antosca and his wife Deborah; and her doting nieces and nephews: Linda Neily (Phil), Karen Ingram (Jim), Pamela Podvin (Dan); James M. Antosca; John Antosca (Mario); and Dorothy Hunt (David) as well as their children and grandchildren. Her encouragement, humor, intellectual curiosity, and unconditional love has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who loved her. She was the apple of their eye. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable gifts by check to FSW Foundation (tax ID: 59-6173638). Please make checks payable to "FSW Foundation" and specify in the memo line of the check that this gift is for the "Marguerite E. Antosca Fund." Gifts can also be made online at: www.fsw.edu/foundation/givenow If you have any questions, please contact FSW Foundation at 239-489-9210 or by email at [email protected] Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 239-992-4982



View the online memorial for Marguerite Ellen ANTOSCA Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary