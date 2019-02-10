CLIFFORD, Marguerite M. Of Bedford, formerly of Lexington and Concord, February 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo M. Clifford. Loving mother of Leo J. Clifford and his wife Sharon of South Dartmouth, Paul Clifford and his wife Carla of Athol, Gerard Clifford and his wife Patrice of Needham, Marguerite Tikkanen of Bedford, Timothy Clifford and his life partner Catherine Gurley of Hampstead, NH, and Stephen Clifford and his wife Susan of Ipswich. Sister of John Barrett of Concord, and the late Mary, William, and Rita. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, by 10 great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews. Marguerite worked for many years in Administration at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington. She was devoted to her family and to her faith, and enjoyed gardening, knitting, cooking, and traveling - especially to Hawaii.



Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Thursday, February 14, at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10am. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4pm to 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Carlton Willard Village, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Lexington 781-862-1800



