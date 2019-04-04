Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
MARIA B. (GELPI) DISPENA

MARIA B. (GELPI) DISPENA Obituary
DiSPENA, Maria B. (Gelpi) Of Medford, April 3. Beloved wife of Antonio "Tony 'the Barber" DiSpena. Devoted mother of Salvatore DiSpena and his wife Nicole of Reading, Lisa Scapicchio and her husband Peter of Winchester, and Linda Maganzini of Reading. Loving grandmother of Alana, Lilliana, Anthony, Sophia, Robert, Rosalia and AJ. Sister of Giuseppina Vecchi and Angelo Gelpi both of Italy and the late Adriana Vavassori. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, April 8th at 10:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maria's name to Spinabifida Association of Greater New England, 219 East Main St. Suite 100B, Milford, MA 01757. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019
