MARIA (D'ANDREA) BONETTI

BONETTI, Maria (D'Andrea) Of Boston's North End, passed away on April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Evaristo Bonetti. Loving mother of Michael Bonetti and his wife Julie of the North End and Anthony Bonetti and his wife Brenda of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ivana, Elena, Andre, and Nicholas. She is the sister of 7 siblings. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, on Friday, from 9am to 11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory may be made to either: Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
